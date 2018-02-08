Daily Readings from Next Level Thinking

Set aside the shortcomings of the past and step into a new level of victory and favor with 90 daily readings by Joel Osteen, #1 New York Times bestselling author and pastor of Lakewood Church.





InJoel Osteen wrote that we weren’t created to go through life weighed down by addictions, dysfunction, guilt, or the past. God created us to be free. This companion devotional encourages readers to leave behind the negative mindsets, the scarcity mentality, and the limitations others have put on us, and shows us how to enjoy the positive life God meant for us with motivational daily readings and inspirational prayers.