



In Next Level Thinking, Joel Osteen wrote that we weren’t created to go through life weighed down by addictions, dysfunction, guilt, or the past. God created us to be free. Now, in the Next Level Thinking Journal, Joel Osteen offers practical guidance to help you overcome past hurt, mistakes, and guilt. As you are challenged with readings, Biblical wisdom, and thought-provoking questions, you will learn to enjoy the life God intended for you.





We all have things that are trying to hold us back: guilt from past mistakes, temptations that we can’t seem to overcome, or dysfunctions that have been passed down. It’s easy to learn to live with these problems and accept them as who we are. But we have to say, “I’m done making excuses. I’m not going to let the past keep me from moving forward and benefitting from the good things God has in store.” It is time to say, “It is finished.”