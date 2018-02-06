Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Joel Osteen, #1 bestselling author and pastor of Lakewood Church, invites you to set aside the shortcomings of the past and step into a new level of victory and favor.

Many of us have let our minds become conditioned to thinking we’ve reached our limits, we’ve made too many mistakes, we’ll never do anything great. What’s happened? Instead of moving forward, we’ve adapted to our environment. Instead of pushing beyond our bounds, we’ve allowed a bad break, how we were raised, living with insecurity, or what someone did or didn’t do to hold us back.

The good news is that people don’t determine our destiny-God does. And He has already taken into account every detail of our lives and factored them all into His plan. In his new book, NEXT LEVEL THINKING, Joel Osteen writes that we weren’t created to go through life weighed down by the past. God has destined us to rise higher-to the next level. When we leave behind the negative mind-sets, the scarcity mentality, and the limits others have put on us, we’ll experience the life of victory, favor, and abundance that was meant for us all along.

Joel Osteen

JOEL OSTEEN is the author of ten New York Times bestsellers and the senior pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston. He has been named by numerous publications as one of the most influential Christian leaders in the world. His televised messages are seen by more than 10 million viewers each week in the United States and millions more in 100 nations around the world. He is also the host of Joel Osteen Radio, a 24-hour channel on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 128. He resides in Houston with his wife, Victoria, and their children. You can visit his website at http://www.joelosteen.com and find him on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JoelOsteen.

Piense a otro nivel

Piense a otro nivel

10 pensamientos poderosos para una vida exitosa y abundante

Joel Osteen, autor de éxitos de ventas número uno y pastor de la Iglesia Lakewood, le invita a dejar de lado las deficiencias del pasado y avanzar hacia un nuevo nivel de victoria y favor.

Muchos de nosotros hemos dejado que nuestras mentes lleguen a condicionarse pensando que hemos llegado a nuestros límites, que hemos cometido demasiados errores, y que nunca haremos nada grandioso. ¿Qué ha sucedido? En lugar de seguir adelante, nos adaptamos a nuestro entorno. En vez de sobrepasar nuestros límites, permitimos que una mala racha, o la manera como fuimos criados, viviendo inseguros, o lo que alguien hizo o no hizo, nos detenga.

La buena noticia es que las personas no determinan nuestro destino, Dios sí. Y Él ya ha tenido en cuenta cada detalle de nuestras vidas y los ha considerado en su plan. En su nuevo libro, PIENSE A OTRO NIVEL, Joel Osteen escribe que no fuimos creados para pasar por la vida agobiados por el pasado. Dios nos ha destinado a elevarnos más, a otro nivel. Cuando dejamos atrás las mentalidades negativas, la mentalidad de escasez y los límites que otros nos han impuesto, experimentaremos la vida victoriosa, el favor y la abundancia que se nos han otorgado desde el principio.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $13.99 / $18.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781546010234

