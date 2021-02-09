A Stroke of Luck
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

A Stroke of Luck

2-in-1 Edition with At Last and Forever and a Day

by

Forever Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538707210

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Romantic Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 624

Mass Market

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Lucky Harbor