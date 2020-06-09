Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

One Lucky Day

One Lucky Day

2-in-1 Edition with Head Over Heels and Lucky in Love

by

Escape to Lucky Harbor with these two New York Times bestselling novels!

HEAD OVER HEELS
Free-spirited Chloe Traeger isn’t ready to settle into a quiet life running her family’s newly renovated inn. But soon her love of trouble — and trouble with love — draws the attention of the very stern, very sexy Lucky Harbor sheriff who’d like nothing better than to tame her wild ways. Can this rebel find a way to keep the peace with the straitlaced sheriff? Or will Chloe’s past keep her from a love that lasts?

LUCKY IN LOVE
Mallory Quinn has had enough of playing it safe. For once, she’d like to take a risk on Mr. Wrong. And who could be more wrong than Ty Garrison? The mysterious new guy in little Lucky Harbor has made it clear that he’s only passing through, which suits Mallory just fine. Besides, his lean, hard body and sexy smile will give her plenty to remember once he’s gone. But as their just-for-fun fling becomes something more, Mallory and Ty wonder if they could really be this lucky in love.
Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: February 23rd 2021

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 784

ISBN-13: 9781538754054

Forever Logo
Mass Market
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Count on Jill Shalvis for a witty, steamy, unputdownable love story."—Robyn Carr, New York Times bestselling author
"Fall in love with Jill Shalvis! She's my go-to read for humor and heart."—Susan Mallery, New York Times bestselling author
Read More Read Less

A Lucky Harbor Novel