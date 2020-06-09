One Lucky Day





HEAD OVER HEELS

Free-spirited Chloe Traeger isn’t ready to settle into a quiet life running her family’s newly renovated inn. But soon her love of trouble — and trouble with love — draws the attention of the very stern, very sexy Lucky Harbor sheriff who’d like nothing better than to tame her wild ways. Can this rebel find a way to keep the peace with the straitlaced sheriff? Or will Chloe’s past keep her from a love that lasts?





LUCKY IN LOVE

Mallory Quinn has had enough of playing it safe. For once, she’d like to take a risk on Mr. Wrong. And who could be more wrong than Ty Garrison? The mysterious new guy in little Lucky Harbor has made it clear that he’s only passing through, which suits Mallory just fine. Besides, his lean, hard body and sexy smile will give her plenty to remember once he’s gone. But as their just-for-fun fling becomes something more, Mallory and Ty wonder if they could really be this lucky in love.