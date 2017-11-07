Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Head Over Heels
Breaking rules and breaking heartsRead More
Free-spirited Chloe lives life on the edge. Unlike her soon-to-be married sisters, she isn’t ready to settle into a quiet life running their family’s newly renovated inn. But soon her love of trouble–and trouble with love-draws the attention of the very stern, very sexy sheriff who’d like nothing better than to tame her wild ways.
Suddenly Chloe can’t take a misstep without the sheriff hot on her heels. His rugged swagger and his enigmatic smile are enough to make a girl beg to be handcuffed. For the first time, instead of avoiding the law, Chloe dreams of surrender. Can this rebel find a way to keep the peace with the straitlaced sheriff? Or will Chloe’s colorful past keep her from a love that lasts . . . and the safe haven she truly wants in a town called Lucky Harbor?
Praise
"Fall in love with Jill Shalvis! She's my go-to read for humor and heart."—Susan Mallery, New York Times bestselling author
"Hot, sweet, fun and romantic. Pure pleasure!"—Robyn Carr, New York Times bestselling author
"Ms. Shalvis characters leap off the page"—RT Book Reviews
"Shalvis writes with humor, heart, and sizzling heat!"—Carly Phillips, New York Times Bestselling Author
"Clever, steamy, and fun! Jill Shalvis will make you laugh and fall in love."—Rachel Gibson, New York Times bestselling author
"Shalvis makes me laugh, makes me cry, makes me sigh with pure pleasure."—Susan Andersen, New York Times bestselling author of Playing Dirty
"This touching, character-rich, laughter-laced, knockout sizzler is the latest in Shalvis's award-winning series."—Library Journal, starred review
"Healthy doses of humor, lust, and love work their magic...a big winner."—Publisher's Weekly
"A Perfect Ten! A truly fun and engaging tale from beginning to end."—RomanceReviewsToday.com