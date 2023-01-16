Luck at First Sight

"Scores big with a delicate love story and red-hot passion. Fans of small-town contemporaries will savor this delicious and heartwarming story, a refreshingly realistic romance between two great characters."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Once in a Lifetime

"Shalvis never disappoints with her witty, comical, and überromantic reads. Fans of contemporary romance will fall in love with Aubrey and Ben and find their sexual tension electrifying. Sweet and spicy--what more could you ask for?"—RT Book Reviews on Once in a Lifetime

"Shalvis's command of contemporary romance is again on display in her Lucky Harbor series. Shalvis combines humor, sparkling repartee, believable characters, and highly sensual scenes to make this book work on every level."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on It's in His Kiss