Luck at First Sight
Luck at First Sight

2-in-1 Edition with Once in a Lifetime and It's in His Kiss

by Jill Shalvis

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

720 Pages

Publisher

Forever

ISBN-13

9781538742549

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

What's Inside

Praise

"Scores big with a delicate love story and red-hot passion. Fans of small-town contemporaries will savor this delicious and heartwarming story, a refreshingly realistic romance between two great characters."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Once in a Lifetime
"Shalvis never disappoints with her witty, comical, and überromantic reads. Fans of contemporary romance will fall in love with Aubrey and Ben and find their sexual tension electrifying. Sweet and spicy--what more could you ask for?"—RT Book Reviews on Once in a Lifetime
"Shalvis's command of contemporary romance is again on display in her Lucky Harbor series. Shalvis combines humor, sparkling repartee, believable characters, and highly sensual scenes to make this book work on every level."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on It's in His Kiss
"Fall in love with Jill Shalvis! She's my go-to read for humor and heart."
Susan Mallery, New York Times bestselling author
A Lucky Harbor Novel