Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Luck at First Sight
2-in-1 Edition with Once in a Lifetime and It's in His Kiss
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Scores big with a delicate love story and red-hot passion. Fans of small-town contemporaries will savor this delicious and heartwarming story, a refreshingly realistic romance between two great characters."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Once in a Lifetime
"Shalvis never disappoints with her witty, comical, and überromantic reads. Fans of contemporary romance will fall in love with Aubrey and Ben and find their sexual tension electrifying. Sweet and spicy--what more could you ask for?"—RT Book Reviews on Once in a Lifetime
"Shalvis's command of contemporary romance is again on display in her Lucky Harbor series. Shalvis combines humor, sparkling repartee, believable characters, and highly sensual scenes to make this book work on every level."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on It's in His Kiss
"Fall in love with Jill Shalvis! She's my go-to read for humor and heart."
—Susan Mallery, New York Times bestselling author
—Susan Mallery, New York Times bestselling author