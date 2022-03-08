A Little Bit of Luck

Get swept off your feet in the small town of Lucky Harbor with love stories from the fan-favorite series by New York Times bestselling author Jill Shalvis.



It Had to Be You

Ali Winters is not having a good day. Her boyfriend left her, everyone in town thinks she's a thief, and now she's about to be kicked out of her home. Her only shot at keeping a roof over her head and clearing her name is to beg for help from Luke Hanover, the new-in-town police detective who's as sexy as he is stern….As Luke helps Ali put her world back together, he reveals the broken pieces of his own life that finally seem to be falling into place. Is this the start of a sizzling fling? Or are Luke and Ali on the brink of something big in a little town called Lucky Harbor?



Always on My Mind

After dropping out of pastry school and messing up her big break on a reality cooking show, Leah Sullivan needs to accomplish something in her life. But when she returns home to Lucky Harbor, she finds herself distracted by her best friend, Jack Harper. In an effort to cheer up Jack's ailing mother, Dee, Leah tells a little fib—that she and Jack are more than just friends. Soon pretending to be hot-and-heavy with this hunky firefighter feels too real to handle as Jack and Leah break every one of their "just friends" rules. Will these two friends turn their pretend relationship into something permanent? Or do best friends know too much about each other to risk falling in love?