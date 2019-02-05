Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The 12 Days of Christmas

Illustrated by

Your favorite Christmas carol is brought to life in an adorable woodland setting.


Share the joy of the holiday season with the classic Christmas carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Readers will sing along with adorable woodland animals as they recount all the extravagant gifts they’ve received each day from their true loves.

Featuring fun, retro-inspired illustrations on thick, sturdy pages, The 12 Days of Christmas is a must-have to complete any Christmas celebration year after year!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 7th 2025

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9780762495924

Board book
Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: New edition

What's Inside

