Hip & Hop in the House!

Hip & Hop in the House!

A Free-flowing Tortoise and the Hare Collection

HIP is a turtle who raps very slowly.
HOP is a bunny who raps superfast.
Together they are Hip & Hop, the coolest rap duo in Oldskool County.

This hilarious collection features two stories that remix the fable of the tortoise and the hare, combining comic book elements with short raps, traditional narration, and the coolest characters on the block.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: September 18th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9781368022132

PRAISE FOR HIP & HOP, DON'T STOP:

"...a high-octane read-aloud."
Kirkus Reviews
