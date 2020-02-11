Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jef Czekaj
Jef Czekaj is an award-winning cartoonist, illustrator, and musician. His comic strip “Grampa and Julie: Shark Hunters” ran in Nickelodeon Magazine for more than ten years. He has written and illustrated several children’s books, including Cat Secrets. He is also the DJ for Big Digits. Jef lives and works in Somerville, Massachusetts. You can see more of his work online at http://www.czekaj.com.
