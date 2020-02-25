Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hip & Hop in the House!
A Free-flowing Tortoise and the Hare collection
HIP is a turtle who raps very slowly.
HOP is a bunny who raps superfast.
Together they are Hip & Hop, the coolest rap duo in Oldskool County.
This hilarious collection features two stories that remix the fable of the tortoise and the hare, combining comic book elements with short raps, traditional narration, and the coolest characters on the block.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR HIP & HOP, DON'T STOP:
"...a high-octane read-aloud."—Kirkus Reviews