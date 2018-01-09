This follow-up to the international bestseller Simple includes 200 more of the easiest recipes in the world all lavishly illustrated with 1,000 mouthwatering photographs making mealtime, snack time or any time quick, tasty, and effortless!









Through combinations of basic flavors and fresh ingredients, chef, food photographer, and cookbook author Jean-François Mallet helps anyone, the novice and gourmand alike, prepare tasty time-saving meals. His “at-a-glance” approach will change your view of cooking. With just a few short steps, you’ll find yourself able to make dishes as varied:

Easy Cassoulet

Tomatoes Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto



Chinese Pork Ribs

Scallop Tagliatelle



Baked Crispy Chicken Drumsticks



Grand Cheese Soufflé

Squid Ink Paella

Vietnamese Egg Roll Salad



Glazed Lemon Pound Cake



Never-Fail Tarte Tatin





This “ultra-paired down, visually-instructive cookbook”packed with recipes with less than 6 ingredientswill have you creating a delicious meal in minutes.