Simple 2
More of the Easiest Recipes in the World
This follow-up to the international bestseller Simple includes 200 more of the easiest recipes in the world all lavishly illustrated with 1,000 mouthwatering photographs making mealtime, snack time or any time quick, tasty, and effortless!
This “ultra-paired down, visually-instructive cookbook” (Epicurious) packed with recipes with less than 6 ingredients will have you creating a delicious meal in minutes.
Through combinations of basic flavors and fresh ingredients, chef, food photographer, and cookbook author Jean-François Mallet helps anyone, the novice and gourmand alike, prepare tasty time-saving meals. His “at-a-glance” approach will change your view of cooking. With just a few short steps, you’ll find yourself able to make dishes as varied:
- Easy Cassoulet
- Tomatoes Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto
- Chinese Pork Ribs
- Scallop Tagliatelle
- Baked Crispy Chicken Drumsticks
- Grand Cheese Soufflé
- Squid Ink Paella
- Vietnamese Egg Roll Salad
- Glazed Lemon Pound Cake
- Never-Fail Tarte Tatin
National Pizza Day - or any day!
Butternut Squash Soup with Walnuts
Quick & Easy, Satisfying!
Hearty Holiday Brussels Sprouts Side Dish
Quick & Easy!
Festive, But Light...
Baked Apple Aroma ... Mmmmmm
Praise
"[Simple cookbooks are] turning a lot of very old culinary wisdom upside down."—Wall Street Journal
"A great starter kit to get in the kitchen."—The Chicago Tribune