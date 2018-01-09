Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Simple 2

Simple 2

More of the Easiest Recipes in the World

by

This follow-up to the international bestseller Simple includes 200 more of the easiest recipes in the world all lavishly illustrated with 1,000 mouthwatering photographs making mealtime, snack time or any time quick, tasty, and effortless!

This “ultra-paired down, visually-instructive cookbook” (Epicurious) packed with recipes with less than 6 ingredients will have you creating a delicious meal in minutes.

Through combinations of basic flavors and fresh ingredients, chef, food photographer, and cookbook author Jean-François Mallet helps anyone, the novice and gourmand alike, prepare tasty time-saving meals. His “at-a-glance” approach will change your view of cooking. With just a few short steps, you’ll find yourself able to make dishes as varied:
  • Easy Cassoulet
  • Tomatoes Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto
  • Chinese Pork Ribs
  • Scallop Tagliatelle
  • Baked Crispy Chicken Drumsticks
  • Grand Cheese Soufflé
  • Squid Ink Paella
  • Vietnamese Egg Roll Salad
  • Glazed Lemon Pound Cake
  • Never-Fail Tarte Tatin

Read More

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Quick & Easy

On Sale: September 18th 2018

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9780316448666

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo
Hardcover
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

National Pizza Day - or any day!

Recipe here

Butternut Squash Soup with Walnuts

Quick & Easy, Satisfying!

Get Recipe

Hearty Holiday Brussels Sprouts Side Dish

Quick & Easy!

Get Recipe

Festive, But Light...

Baked Apple Aroma ... Mmmmmm

Get Recipe

Praise

"[Simple cookbooks are] turning a lot of very old culinary wisdom upside down."
Wall Street Journal
"A great starter kit to get in the kitchen."
The Chicago Tribune
Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Jean-Francois Mallet

Jean-François Mallet, a trained professional chef as well as a talented photographer, has worked with some of the biggest names in cooking, including Joel Robuchon, Michel Kenever, and Michel Rostang. His work has appeared in magazines including Saveur, Elle, and Gourmet, and he is the author of more than two dozen cookbooks. He lives in France.

Discover More