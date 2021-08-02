Middle School Misadventures: Dance Disaster

Newell’s perfectly comfortable life is turned upside down when Mrs. Hendricks announces the upcoming school dance (Fart.) and he discovers his dad is dating his math teacher (Double Fart!), forcing Newell to embrace change and grow.



At first, Newell is excited when Mrs. Hendricks announces a school dance! The seventh grade dance last year was awesome, and Newell used it to invent his signature move: The Shake and Slide. But when Newell realizes this dance is for the entire school, not just the eighth grade, he starts to stress about his friends coupling up and the dance ultimately breaking up the gang. Things go from bad to worse when Skyler jinxes Newell: he stubs his toe, breaks his arm, and even misses Mr. Todd slip across the cafeteria on a banana peel! And if that wasn’t enough, Newell’s dad has started dating again…and specifically starts dating Newell's math teacher, Miss Tanner!



Newell is on a desperate mission to keep his life from changing too much, will he succeed or embrace the dance of life?



