Middle School Misadventures: Dance Disaster

In Jason Platt's third Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, Newell’s perfectly comfortable life is turned upside down when Mrs. Hendricks announces the upcoming school dance (Fart.) and he discovers his dad is dating his math teacher (Double Fart!), forcing Newell to embrace change and grow.



At first, Newell is excited when Mrs. Hendricks announces a school dance! The seventh grade dance last year was awesome, and Newell used it to invent his signature move: The Shake and Slide. But when Newell realizes this dance is for the entire school, not just the eighth grade, he starts to stress about his friends coupling up and the dance ultimately breaking up the gang. Things go from bad to worse when Skyler jinxes Newell: he stubs his toe, breaks his arm, and even misses Mr. Todd slip across the cafeteria on a banana peel! And if that wasn’t enough, Newell’s dad has started dating again…and specifically starts dating Newell's math teacher, Miss Tanner!



Newell decides there is NO WAY he’s going to the dance…until he meets Brenda. After discovering their mutual ill will for the dance, Brenda asks Newell to help her put a stop to it. Newell’s in! But he soon discovers that Brenda’s plan is much worse than he thought. She’s not just trying to stop the dance; she’s trying to RUIN it. Can Newell stop Brenda in time to save the dance and his best friends?



In this fun and imaginative full‑color graphic novel, Jason Platt sends fast‑talking, daydreaming, Newell on another desperate mission to keep his life from changing too much.



This title will be simultaneously available in hardcover.