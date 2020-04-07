The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan

From VegNews, the premier vegan magazine: a fun, informative, practical guide to embracing a plant-based lifestyle in thirty days



In all the hullaballoo about meat alternatives, you may wonder, well, what’s the beef? The truth is more people are exploring a vegan lifestyle than ever before and whether they are looking for recipes or style tips or fitness advice, VegNews magazine has been at the fore as the world’s premier vegan print outlet. Now VegNews Senior Editor Jasmin Singer and the whole VegNews team share everything you need to know about the myths and realities of adopting a plant-based life (hint: It is not all ugly plastic shoes and gross plastic-y cheese. No, my friend, no). With thirty chapters (thirty days!) devoted to everything from that inevitable where-do-you-get-your-protein question to how not be an a**hole vegan to what plant-based cheese really is (hint: delicious)–with a recipe for each day–you will learn how to be healthy, meat-free, and yes, fabulous.