Jasmin Singer

VegNews Senior Editor Jasmin Singer is the author of the memoir Always Too Much and Never Enough. Jasmin was named by The Advocate Magazine as one of “40 Under 40 People to Teach Us About Each Other.” In addition to her work with VegNews, Jasmin is the co-founder and co-host of the media nonprofit and weekly podcast, Our Hen House, which has been awarded several Webbys and has been touted as the “town hall for vegans” by the Today Show. Jasmin has appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, HuffPo Live, and can be seen in the documentaries Vegucated and The Ghosts in Our Machine. She has also been featured in media outlets such as CNN, Freakonomics, Women’s Health, Metro NY, TimeOut NY, The Atlantic, and the New York Observer. She is a sought-after public speaker, and a Tedx presenter (“Compassion Unlocks Identity”). Jasmin splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City.



VegNews, the largest vegan media brand in the world, encompasses a flagship magazine, award-winning website, a thriving social media community, wildly popular events, and even international vacations. Each month, they reach more than 2.5 million people through their various print and digital platforms, and have won nearly every major magazine industry award since launching in 2000.