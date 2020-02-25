Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Big Rig

by

Illustrated by

Come along for the ride as Frankie the big rig truck takes us on the job, driving past kiddie cars (school buses) and land yachts (RVs). Hear the horn blow and the wipers schwat the windshield clean. But, BANG! SHHUUU! Uh-oh: a blow-out! Don’t worry, a service truck saves the day so we can get the job done and make a very special delivery.
Every kid will love to learn the truck driver lingo in the story, and shout out their own sound effects as they return for another ride, read after read. Author Jamie Swenson takes readers from zero to sixty with her fast-talking truck and Ned Young’s bright and engaging illustrations.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation

On Sale: August 4th 2016

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368005258

