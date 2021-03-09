Leviathan Falls
Leviathan Falls

by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316332934

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: November 16th 2021

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

PAGE COUNT: 608

The biggest SF series of the decade comes to an incredible conclusion in the ninth and final novel in James S.A. Corey’s Hugo-award winning Expanse series – now a Prime Original series. 

"Interplanetary adventure the way it ought to be written." —George R. R. Martin

HUGO AWARD WINNER FOR BEST SERIES
 
The Expanse
Leviathan Wakes
Caliban's War
Abaddon's Gate
Cibola Burn
Nemesis Games
Babylon's Ashes
Persepolis Rising
Tiamat's Wrath
​Leviathan Falls

The Expanse Short Fiction
The Butcher of Anderson Station
Gods of Risk
The Churn
The Vital Abyss
Strange Dogs
Auberon

