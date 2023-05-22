Orders over $45 ship FREE
Treasure Hunters: The Greatest Treasure Hunt
Packed with action, adventure, humor, and fun illustrations, the Treasure Hunters series finale will thrill longtime fans and new readers alike!
Bick, Beck, Storm, and Tommy Kidd have uncovered and rescued some of the world’s greatest treasure, without ever seeking out fame and glory. So they aren’t happy when the Collier Kids (as in Nathan Collier, the Kidds’s nemesis) start treasure hunting for the camera, more focused on looking good and selling ads for their streaming show than actually recovering treasure. When the Kidds are invited to compete with the Colliers for the title of “The World’s Greatest Treasure Hunting Kids,” they jump at the chance to show the world what real treasure hunting looks like.
But with rumors swirling of a family mistake made by the Kidds’ great-grandfather years ago, the Kidds discover that fame and glory aren’t the only things on the line. Will they be able to solve the mystery, restore their family name, and recover their biggest treasure haul yet?
"This series promises it all: ruthless pirates, CIA spies, terrorists, stolen works of art and priceless treasure. More important, it delivers. A high-seas adventure that will entice even the most confirmed of landlubbers."—Kirkus Reviews
"A frenetic sense of excitement and adventure permeates this nautical escapade.... There's little time to breathe as the Kidds pinball from one spot of trouble to the next, making for a fun and fast-paced ride." —Publishers Weekly
"Short chapters, copious illustrations, and a rollicking, nonstop plot.... The fiercely loyal Kidds and a healthy dose of humor...make this fun-filled adventure series stand out.... It's hard to imagine the adventure-loving reader who wouldn't be hooked by this series."—Kirkus Reviews