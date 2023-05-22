Treasure Hunters: The Greatest Treasure Hunt

Description

Packed with action, adventure, humor, and fun illustrations, the Treasure Hunters series finale will thrill longtime fans and new readers alike!



Bick, Beck, Storm, and Tommy Kidd have uncovered and rescued some of the world’s greatest treasure, without ever seeking out fame and glory. So they aren’t happy when the Collier Kids (as in Nathan Collier, the Kidds’s nemesis) start treasure hunting for the camera, more focused on looking good and selling ads for their streaming show than actually recovering treasure. When the Kidds are invited to compete with the Colliers for the title of “The World’s Greatest Treasure Hunting Kids,” they jump at the chance to show the world what real treasure hunting looks like.



But with rumors swirling of a family mistake made by the Kidds’ great-grandfather years ago, the Kidds discover that fame and glory aren’t the only things on the line. Will they be able to solve the mystery, restore their family name, and recover their biggest treasure haul yet?





