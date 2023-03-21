Orders over $45 ship FREE

Roto and Roy: To the Rescue!
Roto and Roy: To the Rescue!

by Sherri Duskey Rinker

Illustrated by Don Tate

Hardcover
On Sale

Mar 21, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316535045

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure / Survival Stories

Description

This rip-roaring rescue adventure series by bestselling author Sherri Duskey Rinker and award-winning artist Don Tate celebrates the teamwork of man and machine!

When a flash flood threatens a nearby town, helicopter Roto and pilot Roy soar to the rescue! Quick—a truck needs to be hoisted to safety! Hurry—that family’s car is being swept away! Now grab as many sandbags and supplies as you can carry! This mission’s going to be rough, but Roy and Roto are tougher than tough.

From Sherri Duskey Rinker, bestselling author of the Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site series, and acclaimed illustrator Don Tate, this action-packed story showcases two awesome heroes and the power of teamwork.

