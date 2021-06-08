Sherri Duskey Rinker

Sherri Duskey Rinker is the author of the #1 New York Times bestsellers Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site; Steam Train, Dream Train; Mighty, Mighty Construction Site; and Construction Site on Christmas Night. Her newest bestsellers in the Construction Site series include Construction Site Mission: Demolition! and Three Cheers for Kid McGear! Sherri lives with her husband and two sons in Illinois, and she invites you to visit her online at sherririnker.com.



Don Tate is an award-winning creator of William Still and His Freedom Stories: The Father of the Underground Railroad and the illustrator of Swish!: The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters and Whoosh!: Lonnie Johnson's Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions, among others. Don lives with his wife and son in Austin, Texas, and he invites you to visit him online at dontate.com.