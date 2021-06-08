Roto and Roy: Helicopter Heroes
Roto and Roy: Helicopter Heroes

by Sherri Duskey Rinker

Illustrated by Don Tate

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316534963

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: February 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

PAGE COUNT: 40

Meet Roto and Roy, helicopter heroes!

When a dangerous forest fire burns out of control, helicopter Roto and pilot Roy are ready to fly to the rescue! They're braver than brave, tougher than tough, and nothing will stop this firefighting crew from completing their mission.

From Sherri Duskey Rinker, bestselling author of the Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site series, and award-winning illustrator Don Tate, this action-packed series starter will have kids cheering for two awesome new heroes—and imagining how they might save the day themselves!

