Treasure Hunters: All-American Adventure
The U.S.A. is in danger…
Only the Kidds can find the treasure that will save it!
Bick, Beck, Storm and Tommy are stuck in Washington, D.C. without any priceless antiques to hunt–BORING! But everything changes when the Kidds uncover a dastardly conspiracy: a fake Bill of Rights!
Now they’re crisscrossing the country in a race to prove the document is a forgery. But the key to exposing the conspiracy may have been under their noses the whole time. And if they don’t find it soon, the U.S.A. as we know it could be gone forever…
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Treasure Hunters
A New York Times Bestseller"This series promises it all: ruthless pirates, CIA spies, terrorists, stolen works of art and priceless treasure. More important, it delivers. A high-seas adventure that will entice even the most confirmed of landlubbers."—Kirkus Reviews
"A frenetic sense of excitement and adventure permeates this nautical escapade... There's little time to breath as the Kidds pinball from one spot of trouble to the next, making for a fun and fast-paced ride."
—Publishers Weekly
Praise for Treasure Hunters: Danger Down the Nile
"Short chapters, copious illustrations, and a rollicking, nonstop plot....The fiercely loyal Kidds and a healthy dose of humor... make this fun-filled adventure series stand out.... It's hard to imagine the adventure-loving reader who wouldn't be hooked by this series."—Kirkus Reviews