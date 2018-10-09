Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Treasure Hunters: All-American Adventure

The U.S.A. is in danger…
Only the Kidds can find the treasure that will save it!

Bick, Beck, Storm and Tommy are stuck in Washington, D.C. without any priceless antiques to hunt–BORING! But everything changes when the Kidds uncover a dastardly conspiracy: a fake Bill of Rights!

Now they’re crisscrossing the country in a race to prove the document is a forgery. But the key to exposing the conspiracy may have been under their noses the whole time. And if they don’t find it soon, the U.S.A. as we know it could be gone forever…

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: June 10th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9780316417440

