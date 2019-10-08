Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Treasure Hunters: The Plunder Down Under
The Kidds’ parents are in trouble once again and the kids must traverse the Australian Outback, recover a pair of stolen gems, and defeat treasure hunting pirates to save them!
The Kidd family is on their way to Australia to find Lasseter’s Gold when they are challenged by fellow treasure hunter Charlotte Badger, who challenges them to a race to the gold! But when the Kidds pull into port in Australia, their parents are suddenly arrested-they’ve been framed! It turns out Charlotte Badger is a pirate, and she’s planted a priceless stolen black opal on the Kidds’ ship, The Lost!
Now Bick, Beck, Storm and Tommy have seven days to traverse the Australian Outback, find Charlotte Badger and her pirate cronies, and bring back the evidence that will prove their parents innocent. If they fail, their parents will be found guilty and thrown in prison…forever!
A New York Times Bestseller"This series promises it all: ruthless pirates, CIA spies, terrorists, stolen works of art and priceless treasure. More important, it delivers. A high-seas adventure that will entice even the most confirmed of landlubbers."
--- Kirkus Reviews
"A frenetic sense of excitement and adventure permeates this nautical escapade... There's little time to breath as the Kidds pinball from one spot of trouble to the next, making for a fun and fast-paced ride."
--- Publishers Weekly
Praise for Treasure Hunters: Danger Down the Nile
"Short chapters, copious illustrations, and a rollicking, nonstop plot....The fiercely loyal Kidds and a healthy dose of humor... make this fun-filled adventure series stand out.... It's hard to imagine the adventure-loving reader who wouldn't be hooked by this series."
