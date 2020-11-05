The Jailhouse Lawyer
The Jailhouse Lawyer

2 Complete Novels

by

by

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549190674

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: September 20th 2021

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Legal

A young lawyer takes on the judge who is destroying her hometown—and ends up in jail herself. James Patterson does John Grisham.

In picture-perfect Erva, Alabama, the most serious crimes are misdemeanors. Speeding tickets. Shoplifting. Contempt of court. 
 
Then why is the jail so crowded? And why are so few prisoners released? There’s only one place to learn the truth behind these incriminating secrets. 
 
Sometimes the best education a lawyer can get is a short stretch of hard time. 


 

