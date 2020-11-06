The Jailhouse Lawyer
The Jailhouse Lawyer

2 Complete Novels

by

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538752579

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $24.99

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Legal

PAGE COUNT: 336

A young lawyer takes on the judge who is destroying her hometown—and ends up in jail herself. James Patterson does John Grisham.

In picture-perfect Erva, Alabama, the most serious crimes are misdemeanors. Speeding tickets. Shoplifting. Contempt of court. 
 
Then why is the jail so crowded? And why are so few prisoners released? There’s only one place to learn the truth behind these incriminating secrets. 
 
Sometimes the best education a lawyer can get is a short stretch of hard time. 


 

