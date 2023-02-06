Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Jailhouse Lawyer
by James Patterson

by Nancy Allen

Mass Market
On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538752609

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Legal

Description

From James Patterson, the world's #1 bestselling author: a young lawyer takes on the judge who is destroying her hometown—and ends up in jail herself.

In picture-perfect Erva, Alabama, the most serious crimes are misdemeanors. Speeding tickets. Shoplifting. Contempt of court. 
 
Then why is the jail so crowded? And why are so few prisoners released? There’s only one place to learn the truth behind these incriminating secrets. 
 
Sometimes the best education a lawyer can get is a short stretch of hard time.

Praise

“I couldn’t put down The Jailhouse Lawyer, a page-turning legal thriller that exposes a headline-making crisis in the American courts: the new debtors’ prisons, where an inability to pay court costs sentences poor people to jail, with devastating consequences.” —Pulitzer Prize winning columnist Tony Messenger, author of Profit and Punishment: How America Criminalizes the Poor in the Name of Justice
