Presumed Innocent
Contributors
By Scott Turow
From #1 New York Times bestselling author and hailed as the most suspenseful and compelling novel in decades, PRESUMED INNOCENT brings to life our worst nightmare: that of an ordinary citizen facing conviction for the most terrible of all crimes.
Rusty Sabich, family man and the number-two prosecutor of Kindle County, is handed an explosive case–the brutal murder of a woman who happens to be his former lover. A shocking turn of events suddenly transforms him from the accuser into the accused… and plunges him into a nightmare world where nothing seems real and no one can be PRESUMED INNOCENT.
It's the stunning portrayal of one man's all-too-human, all-consuming fatal attraction for a passionate woman who is not his wife, and the story of how his obsession puts everything he loves and values on trial–including his own life. It's a book that lays bare a shocking world of betrayal and murder, as well as the hidden depths of the human heart. And it will hold you and haunt you…long after you have reached its shattering conclusion.
Nov 21, 2023
Nov 21, 2023
496 pages
Grand Central Publishing
9781538766798
