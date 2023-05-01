Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Scott Turow

Formats and Prices

Price

$19.99

Price

$25.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. Trade Paperback $19.99 $25.99 CAD
  2. ebook $9.99
  3. Audiobook Download (Unabridged) $24.98 $32.98 CAD
  4. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
  5. Trade Paperback $18.99 $23.99 CAD
  6. Mass Market $9.99 $12.99 CAD

Also available from:

From #1 New York Times bestselling author and hailed as the most suspenseful and compelling novel in decades, PRESUMED INNOCENT brings to life our worst nightmare: that of an ordinary citizen facing conviction for the most terrible of all crimes.

Rusty Sabich, family man and the number-two prosecutor of Kindle County, is handed an explosive case–the brutal murder of a woman who happens to be his former lover. A shocking turn of events suddenly transforms him from the accuser into the accused… and plunges him into a nightmare world where nothing seems real and no one can be PRESUMED INNOCENT.

It's the stunning portrayal of one man's all-too-human, all-consuming fatal attraction for a passionate woman who is not his wife, and the story of how his obsession puts everything he loves and values on trial–including his own life. It's a book that lays bare a shocking world of betrayal and murder, as well as the hidden depths of the human heart. And it will hold you and haunt you…long after you have reached its shattering conclusion.

Genre:

On Sale
Nov 21, 2023
Page Count
496 pages
Publisher
Grand Central Publishing
ISBN-13
9781538766798

You May Also Like

With Prejudice
With Prejudice $17.99 $22.99 CAD
The Jailhouse Lawyer
The Jailhouse Lawyer $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Suspect
Suspect $29.00 $37.00 CAD
Fair Warning
Fair Warning $16.99 $22.99 CAD
Juror #3
Juror #3 $15.99 $20.99 CAD

Scott Turow

About the Author

Scott Turow is the author of many bestselling works of fiction, including Testimony, Identical, Innocent, Presumed Innocent, and The Burden of Proof, and two nonfiction books, including One L, about his experience as a law student. His books have been translated into more than forty languages, sold more than thirty million copies worldwide, and have been adapted into movies and television projects. He has frequently contributed essays and op-ed pieces to publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic.

Learn more about this author