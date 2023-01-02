Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Presumed Innocent
Presumed Innocent

by Scott Turow

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

On Sale

Jan 3, 2023

Page Count

496 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538757048

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Legal

Description

Hailed as the most suspenseful and compelling novel in decades, PRESUMED INNOCENT brings to life our worst nightmare: that of an ordinary citizen facing conviction for the most terrible of all crimes. It’s the stunning portrayal of one man’s all-too-human, all-consuming fatal attraction for a passionate woman who is not his wife, and the story of how his obsession puts everything he loves and values on trial–including his own life. It’s a book that lays bare a shocking world of betrayal and murder, as well as the hidden depths of the human heart. And it will hold you and haunt you…long after you have reached its shattering conclusion.

