12 Months to Live

Patterson's best new character and series since the Women's Murder Club

By James Patterson

By Mike Lupica

$30.00

$38.00 CAD

  Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
  ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
  Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
  Trade Paperback (Large Print) $32.00 $40.00 CAD
  Audiobook CD (Unabridged) $45.00 $57.00 CAD

Criminal attorney Jane Smith, tough as nails, has received a terminal diagnosis and doesn't have much time.  Is her own client trying to kill her first?

Jane Smith is an ex-NYPD beat cop, indefatigable private investigator, undefeated defense attorney.
 
She’s hip-deep in the murder trial of the century. Actually, her charmless client might’ve committed several murders. 
 
She’s fallen in love with a wonderful guy.  And an equally wonderful dog, a mutt.  
 
But Jane has just fourteen months to live.
 
Unless she’s murdered before her expiration date.

Genre:

Sep 25, 2023
400 pages
Little, Brown and Company
9780316405690

James Patterson

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

Mike Lupica

