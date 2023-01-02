Go to Hachette Book Group home
12 Months to Live
By Mike Lupica
Jane Smith is an ex-NYPD beat cop, indefatigable private investigator, undefeated defense attorney.
She’s hip-deep in the murder trial of the century. Actually, her charmless client might’ve committed several murders.
She’s fallen in love with a wonderful guy. And an equally wonderful dog, a mutt.
But Jane has just fourteen months to live.
Unless she’s murdered before her expiration date.
- Sep 25, 2023
- Hachette Audio
- 9781668623398
