The Horsewoman
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Horsewoman

by

by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549110672

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: January 10th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Action & Adventure

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Hardcover Large Print Audiobook CD Unabridged
The most realistic, thrilling, and romantic thriller in years.
 
Maggie Atwood and Becky McCabe, mother and daughter, both champion riders, vowed to never, ever, go up against one another. 
 
Until the tense, harrowing competitions leading to the Paris Olympics. 
 
Mother and daughter share a dream: to be the best horsewoman in the world.
 
Coronado is Maggie’s horse. An absolutely top-tier Belgian warmblood. 
Sky is Becky’s horse. A small, speedy Dutch warmblood. 
 
Only James Patterson could bring you such breakneck speed, hair-raising thrills and spills.  
 
Only hall of fame sportswriter Mike Lupica could make it all so real.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews