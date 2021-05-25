Private: #1 Suspect: Booktrack Edition

Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *



Unsolvable cases



Since former Marine Jack Morgan started Private, it has become the world's most effective investigation firm–sought out by the famous and the powerful to discreetly handle their most intimate problems. Private's investigators are the smartest, the fastest, and the most technologically advanced in the world–and they always uncover the truth.



Impossible murders



When his former lover is found murdered in Jack Morgan's bed, he is instantly the number one suspect. While Jack is under police investigation, the mob strong-arms him into recovering $30 million in stolen pharmaceuticals for them. And the beautiful manager of a luxury hotel chain persuades him to quietly investigate a string of murders at her properties.



The #1 suspect is Jack Morgan



While Jack is fighting for his life, one of his most trusted colleagues threatens to leave Private, and Jack realizes he is confronting the cleverest and most powerful enemies ever. With more action, more intrigue, and more twists than ever before, PRIVATE: #1 SUSPECT is James Patterson at his unstoppable best.



