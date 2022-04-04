The Horsewoman

Emotions rule us all—and turn two women’s lives into a ride they can barely control in this “hugely entertaining, riveting page-turner.” —#1 bestselling author Louise Penny



Maggie Atwood and Becky McCabe, mother and daughter, both champion riders, vowed to never, ever, go up against one another.



Until the tense, harrowing competitions leading to the Paris Olympics.



Mother and daughter share a dream: to be the best horsewoman in the world.



Coronado is Maggie’s horse. An absolutely top-tier Belgian warmblood.

Sky is Becky’s horse. A small, speedy Dutch warmblood.



Only James Patterson could bring you such breakneck speed, hair-raising thrills and spills.



Only hall of fame sportswriter Mike Lupica could make it all so real.