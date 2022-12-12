The Horsewoman

Emotions rule us all—and turn two women's lives into a ride they can barely control—in this "hugely entertaining, riveting page-turner" (Louise Penny) following the complicated relationship between mother and daughter as they face off in the Olympics.

Maggie Atwood and Becky McCabe, mother and daughter, both champion riders, vowed to never, ever, go up against one another.Until the tense, harrowing competitions leading to the Paris Olympics.Mother and daughter share a dream: to be the best horsewoman in the world.Coronado is Maggie’s horse. An absolutely top-tier Belgian warmblood.Sky is Becky’s horse. A small, speedy Dutch warmblood.