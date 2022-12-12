Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Horsewoman
The Horsewoman

by James Patterson

by Mike Lupica

Mass Market
On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

416 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538752944

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / General

Description

Emotions rule us all—and turn two women's lives into a ride they can barely control—in this "hugely entertaining, riveting page-turner" (Louise Penny) following the complicated relationship between mother and daughter as they face off in the Olympics. 

Maggie Atwood and Becky McCabe, mother and daughter, both champion riders, vowed to never, ever, go up against one another. 
 
Until the tense, harrowing competitions leading to the Paris Olympics. 
 
Mother and daughter share a dream: to be the best horsewoman in the world.
 
Coronado is Maggie’s horse. An absolutely top-tier Belgian warmblood. 
Sky is Becky’s horse. A small, speedy Dutch warmblood. 
 
Only James Patterson could bring you such breakneck speed, hair-raising thrills and spills.  
 
Only hall of fame sportswriter Mike Lupica could make it all so real.

Praise

“Patterson and Lupica manage to get deep into the world of high-level show jumping and also, incredibly for two men, deep into the lives of three generations of strong women.  I don’t know what’s more compelling—the white-knuckle descriptions of the horse shows in the lead-up to the Olympics or the tense, complex relationships among the three women.  We grow to care deeply about these horsewomen.  This is a hugely entertaining, riveting, page-turner of a book.  A thrilling and thoughtful read.” —Louise Penny, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Chief Inspector Gamache series
The Horsewoman is more than a thriller--it’s an eye-opening ride through the high-stakes world of equestrian show-jumping. Patterson and Lupica make a great team, writing at a full gallop and with faultless timing of the lives of three fearless women connected by blood, competition, and a passion for fast horses.”
 —Carl Hiaasen, bestselling author of Squeeze Me
