THE HORSEWOMAN
The Horsewoman

by James Patterson

by Mike Lupica

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316499774

USD: $28  /  CAD: $35

ON SALE: January 10th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers

PAGE COUNT: 448

The most realistic, exciting, and romantic thriller in years.

“I don’t know what’s more compelling—the white-knuckle descriptions of the horse shows in the lead-up to the Olympics or the tense, complex relationships among the three women. A hugely entertaining, riveting, page-turner of a book.  A thrilling and thoughtful read.”  
 —Louise Penny, #1 bestselling author of The Madness of Crowds

Maggie Atwood and Becky McCabe, mother and daughter, both champion riders, vowed to never, ever, go up against one another. 
 
Until the tense, harrowing competitions leading to the Paris Olympics. 
 
Mother and daughter share a dream: to be the best horsewoman in the world.
 
Coronado is Maggie’s horse. An absolutely top-tier Belgian warmblood. 
Sky is Becky’s horse. A small, speedy Dutch warmblood. 
 
Only James Patterson could bring you such breakneck speed, hair-raising thrills and spills.  
 
Only hall of fame sportswriter Mike Lupica could make it all so real.