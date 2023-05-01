The 23rd Midnight

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

An attention-seeking copycat is recreating murders by a famous killer from The Women’s Murder Club’s past—with devastating new twists.



Detective Lindsay Boxer put serial killer Evan Burke in jail.



Reporter Cindy Thomas wrote a book that put him on the bestseller list.



An obsessed maniac has turned Burke’s true-crime story into a playbook. And is embellishing it with gruesome touches all his own.



Now Lindsay’s tracking an elusive suspect, and the entire Murder Club is facing destruction.