Orders over $45 ship FREE

The 23rd Midnight
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The 23rd Midnight

by James Patterson

by Maxine Paetro

Regular Price $32

Regular Price $40 CAD

Trade Paperback Large Print
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback Large Print
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged See All

Regular Price $32

Regular Price $40 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 1, 2023

Page Count

480 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown and Company Logo

ISBN-13

9780316554022

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

An attention-seeking copycat is recreating murders by a famous killer from The Women’s Murder Club’s past—with devastating new twists.
 
Detective Lindsay Boxer put serial killer Evan Burke in jail. 
 
Reporter Cindy Thomas wrote a book that put him on the bestseller list.
 
An obsessed maniac has turned Burke’s true-crime story into a playbook. And is embellishing it with gruesome touches all his own. 
 
Now Lindsay’s tracking an elusive suspect, and the entire Murder Club is facing destruction.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less