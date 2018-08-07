The NYPD’s most elite task force must protect the city from a shadowy killer with a vendetta in this New York Times bestselling mystery.





The richest of New York’s rich gather at The Pierre’s Cotillion Room to raise money for those less fortunate. A fatal blast rocks the room, stirring up horrifying memories of 9/11. Is the explosion an act of terrorism . . . or a homicide?





A big-name female filmmaker is the next to die, in a desolate corner of New York City. Detectives Zach Jordan and Kylie MacDonald investigate. But the crimes keep escalating as a shadowy killer masterfully plays out his vendetta — and threatens to take down NYPD Red in the bargain.