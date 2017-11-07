Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Red Alert

An NYPD Red Mystery

by

The NYPD’s most elite task force must protect the city from a shadowy killer with a vendetta in this New York Times bestselling mystery.

The richest of New York’s rich gather at The Pierre’s Cotillion Room to raise money for those less fortunate. A fatal blast rocks the room, stirring up horrifying memories of 9/11. Is the explosion an act of terrorism . . . or a homicide?

A big-name female filmmaker is the next to die, in a desolate corner of New York City. Detectives Zach Jordan and Kylie MacDonald investigate. But the crimes keep escalating as a shadowy killer masterfully plays out his vendetta — and threatens to take down NYPD Red in the bargain.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $15.99 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781455542659

What's Inside

Praise

"Patterson has mastered the art of writing page-turning bestsellers."—Chicago Sun-Times
"The page-turningest author in the game right now."—San Francisco Chronicle
"A must-read author...a master of the craft."—Providence Sunday Journal
