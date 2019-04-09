The NYPD Red Novels, Volumes 1-3





NYPD Red 1 introduces Detectives First Grade Zach Jordan and Kylie MacDonald, new task-force partners and recent romantic exes. Their first assignment is to cover a Manhattan film festival called Hollywood on the Hudson. A Molotov cocktail explodes at a movie premiere, announcing the presence of a killer lurking on “set,” scripting an explosive finale that will level New York and Hollywood.





Zach and Kylie are called in NYPD Red 2 to Central Park, where a carousel is spinning a murder victim, a woman of vast wealth and even greater connections. Her death is the fourth in a string of shocking murders that has the city on edge, and political and personal secrets of the highest order hanging in the resolution of these scandalous crimes.





NYPD Red 3 opens in the townhouse garage of Hunter Alden Jr., where the billionaire businessman makes a grisly discovery. When Alden’s teenage son goes missing soon afterward, and his father seems oddly reluctant to find him, Detectives Zach Jordan and Kylie MacDonald find themselves behind the closed doors of New York high society and in the depths of depravity.



