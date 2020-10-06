NYPD Red 6



Reality star Erin Easton’s “Wedding of the Century” may have a cable crew documenting every extravagant bridal detail, but when “Airhead Easton” disappears from the reception, it’s no diva turn. Her dressing room is empty but for a blood-spattered wedding gown and signs of a struggle.



Detective Kylie MacDonald of NYPD Red, already on-scene as a plus-one, loops in her partner, Detective Zach Jordan to activate Level One mobilization for this PR nightmare. But when Erin’s “proof of life” video makes it to air — rather than to evidence — every A-lister on the guest list becomes a target of suspicion . . . or just a target.