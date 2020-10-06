SHOP NOW!

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

NYPD Red

NYPD Red 6
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

NYPD Red 6

With the bonus thriller Scott Free

by

by

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538735459

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: June 29th 2021

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 544

Select a format:

Mass Market
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
At the most lavish wedding of the season, the most brazen kidnapper in New York City takes “Here Comes the Bride” as an invitation.

 Reality star Erin Easton’s “Wedding of the Century” may have a cable crew documenting every extravagant bridal detail, but when “Airhead Easton” disappears from the reception, it’s no diva turn. Her dressing room is empty but for a blood-spattered wedding gown and signs of a struggle.

Detective Kylie MacDonald of NYPD Red, already on-scene as a plus-one, loops in her partner, Detective Zach Jordan to activate Level One mobilization for this PR nightmare. But when Erin’s “proof of life” video makes it to air — rather than to evidence — every A-lister on the guest list becomes a target of suspicion . . . or just a target.