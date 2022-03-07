Middle School: Winter Blunderland
Middle School: Winter Blunderland

by James Patterson

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316500333

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: November 7th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

PAGE COUNT: 320

ebook
Sometimes middle school feels like a dangerous mission in the cold, unforgiving tundra. Sometimes it literally is. Will Rafe survive his most (frost)biting adventure yet?
 
Things heat up at Hills Village Middle School when Rafe gets an invitation from Dr. Daria Deerwin to join a research study on polar bears. How many times in life do you get a chance to come face‑to‑face with a real polar bear in the wild? Rafe is ready to find out!
 
Alaska is pinkie‑freezing, hair‑freezing, snot‑freezing cold, but Rafe might be headed for a meltdown. He’s spending every waking moment with Penelope, who he definitely has a crush on, and a polar bear Dr. Deerwin is tracking goes missing…with poachers on the tundra. It’s up to Rafe, Penelope, and their new friends to save the day in Rafe's coolest adventure yet.

Middle School