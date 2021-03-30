Middle School: It's a Zoo in Here

Digging a pit for the annual clambake

Scrubbing chewed bubblegum, sooty fireplaces, and . . . toilets

Polishing the chrome on his boss's ATV

Rafe Khatchadorian is days away from sweet, sweet summer freedom until bad grades threaten to land him in … SUMMER SCHOOL.It’s impossible to fail out of a summer job, right? Wrong. He strikes out at the zoo then grosses out at a billionaire's country club:Rafe is destined for the Failed Jobs Hall of Fame until an encounter with an endangered lion puts his wildlife knowledge to the test… and it's more than his grade on the line this time.