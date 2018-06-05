Middle School: Born to Rock

In the next book in James Patterson’s bestselling Middle School series, Rafe Khatchadorian’s hilarious little sister, Georgia, is back for another rollicking adventure! This time, she’s vying to be crowned winner of the Battle of the Bands–if she doesn’t die of embarrassment first!



It’s not easy being Rafe Khatchadorian’s sister. He’s got quite a reputation around school, and Georgia’s got it hard enough as is! With a super secret crush on her classmate Sam Marks, a Rube Goldberg machine challenge to dominate, and constant confrontations with vicious Missy Trillin and her evil Princess Patrol to look forward to, Georgia can’t help but throw all her energy into the one thing that makes her happy: her kick-butt, all-girl rock band, We Stink!





When Georgia’s favorite rock band, Lulu and the Handbags, advertise a major music competition where the winner gets to jam with Lulu herself, Georgia will pull all the stops to make sure We Stink wins–even if it means asking her annoying older brother, Rafe, for help! Will his crazy ideas work, or land her in serious trouble?