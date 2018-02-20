Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Praise for Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment:

A #1 New York Times Bestseller!
A USA Today Bestseller!
An Indiebound Bestseller!
"[A] fast-paced, science-filled caper."—The Wall Street Journal
"If you're interested in science, mysteries or courageous heroines, this is a must-read!" Chelsea Clinton
"A lively and astute series launch...the story is an entertaining and thoughtful exploration of perseverance, friendship, creativity, and identity."
Publishers Weekly
"Max's morality, love for humanity, and free spirit make a refreshing counter to the familiar computerlike, elitist genius archetype; evasion scenes bring thrills; problem-solving provides delightful role-modeling. The ending promises a sequel. A fun, positive book with plenty of heart."—Kirkus Reviews
"Think of everything that can inspire young girls and put them into one book; this is it! Max Einstein is everything you hope young girls can dream to be: smart, brave, creative, and able to inspire others to be the same. I love this book for all kids who want to dream big and imagine even bigger!"—Mayim Bialik, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Girling Up and Boying Up
"Give this book to the future scientist in your life!"—Jennifer L. Holm, New York Timesbestselling author of The Fourteenth Goldfish and three-time Newbery honor winner
"This book is an inspirational page-turner that won't let you down. Any girl (or boy) can see themselves as Max Einstein, who uses her science smarts and bravery to travel the globe and help people. It is so important that children feel empowered to create solutions to our world's biggest problems. This book celebrates the importance of young people's new ideas and endless imagination. A great addition to any book shelf!"—Rachel Ignotofsky, New York Timesbestselling author of Women in Science and The Wondrous Workings of Planet Earth
"Mix together these ingredients: a feisty heroine, a rambunctious plot, a nasty villain, and the notion that being smart is cool, and that working together across all sorts of barriers is even cooler, and you have this rollicking roller coaster of a book. You won't stop turning the pages!"—Gary D. Schmidt, author of Newbery Honor-winning The Wednesday Wars and National Book Award Finalist Okay for Now
"A really enjoyable read--Max is a wonderful character who mixes her adventures with problem solving and science. I would have devoured this book when I was younger!"—Libby Jackson, author of Galaxy Girls: 50 Amazing Stories of Women in Space
"Any young readers out there interested in science and adventure...this book is brilliant!"—Major Timothy Peake, Astronaut
James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

Learn more at jamespatterson.com

Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment

Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment

*#1 New York Times Bestseller*
*USA Today Bestseller*
*Indiebound Bestseller*

What Harry Potter did for magic, Max Einstein does for kids’ imaginations! #1 bestselling author James Patterson has written the first and only children’s adventure novel officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives.

Max Einstein is not your typical genius. She…
-Hacks the computer system at NYU to attend classes
-Builds inventions to help the homeless
-And talks to Albert Einstein! (Okay that’s just in her imagination)

But everything changes when Max is recruited by a mysterious organization! Their mission: solve some of the world’s toughest problems using science. She’s helped by a diverse group of young geniuses from around the globe as they invent new ways to power the farthest reaches of the planet. But that’s only if the sinister outfit known only as The Corporation doesn’t get to her first…

Max Einstein is a heroine for the modern age and will be looked up to by readers for generations to come.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Technology

On Sale: October 8th 2018

Price: $21.98 / $28.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549115462

