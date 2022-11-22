Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause
“A fast-paced, science-filled caper.” —The Wall Street JournalMax Einstein is the first and only children’s adventure series officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives. Max Einstein’s typical day is not your average 12-year-old’s. She…- TEACHES classes at a New York college- Dodges KIDNAPPING attempts with her best friends- Goes on SECRET MISSIONS for her billionaire boss- Has a MYSTERIOUS CONNECTION to Albert EinsteinJust a day in the life of the Change Makers Institute’s top agent! What does an Irish town and a village in India have in common? A water crisis that only a group of kid geniuses can fix! Max and her CMI friends attempt to use their smarts to find solutions, but it’s hard to save the world when you’re trying not to be kidnapped! A greedy corporation with an eye on capturing Max seems to know their every move. It’s almost like the bad guys have a spy inside the Change Makers…
Praise for Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment:
"[A] fast-paced, science-filled caper."—The Wall Street Journal
"If you're interested in science, mysteries or courageous heroines, this is a must-read!"—Chelsea Clinton
"Think of everything that can inspire young girls and put them into one book; this is it! Max Einstein is everything you hope young girls can dream to be: smart, brave, creative, and able to inspire others to be the same. I love this book for all kids who want to dream big and imagine even bigger!"—Mayim Bialik, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Girling Up and Boying Up
"Max's morality, love for humanity, and free spirit make a refreshing counter to the familiar computerlike, elitist genius archetype; evasion scenes bring thrills; problem-solving provides delightful role-modeling. The ending promises a sequel. A fun, positive book with plenty of heart."—Kirkus Reviews
"Give this book to the future scientist in your life!"—Jennifer L. Holm, New York Timesbestselling author of The Fourteenth Goldfish and three-time Newbery honor winner
"This book is an inspirational page-turner that won't let you down. Any girl (or boy) can see themselves as Max Einstein, who uses her science smarts and bravery to travel the globe and help people. It is so important that children feel empowered to create solutions to our world's biggest problems. This book celebrates the importance of young people's new ideas and endless imagination. A great addition to any book shelf!"—Rachel Ignotofsky, New York Timesbestselling author of Women in Science and The Wondrous Workings of Planet Earth
"Mix together these ingredients: a feisty heroine, a rambunctious plot, a nasty villain, and the notion that being smart is cool, and that working together across all sorts of barriers is even cooler, and you have this rollicking roller coaster of a book. You won't stop turning the pages!"—Gary D. Schmidt, author of Newbery Honor-winning The Wednesday Wars and National Book Award Finalist Okay for Now
"A really enjoyable read--Max is a wonderful character who mixes her adventures with problem solving and science. I would have devoured this book when I was younger!"—Libby Jackson, author of Galaxy Girls: 50 Amazing Stories of Women in Space
"Any young readers out there interested in science and adventure...this book is brilliant!"—Major Timothy Peake, Astronaut