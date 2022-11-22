Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause

Praise for Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment:

"[A] fast-paced, science-filled caper."—The Wall Street Journal

"If you're interested in science, mysteries or courageous heroines, this is a must-read!"—Chelsea Clinton

"Think of everything that can inspire young girls and put them into one book; this is it! Max Einstein is everything you hope young girls can dream to be: smart, brave, creative, and able to inspire others to be the same. I love this book for all kids who want to dream big and imagine even bigger!"—Mayim Bialik, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Girling Up and Boying Up

"Max's morality, love for humanity, and free spirit make a refreshing counter to the familiar computerlike, elitist genius archetype; evasion scenes bring thrills; problem-solving provides delightful role-modeling. The ending promises a sequel. A fun, positive book with plenty of heart."—Kirkus Reviews

"Give this book to the future scientist in your life!"—Jennifer L. Holm, New York Timesbestselling author of The Fourteenth Goldfish and three-time Newbery honor winner

"This book is an inspirational page-turner that won't let you down. Any girl (or boy) can see themselves as Max Einstein, who uses her science smarts and bravery to travel the globe and help people. It is so important that children feel empowered to create solutions to our world's biggest problems. This book celebrates the importance of young people's new ideas and endless imagination. A great addition to any book shelf!"—Rachel Ignotofsky, New York Timesbestselling author of Women in Science and The Wondrous Workings of Planet Earth

"Mix together these ingredients: a feisty heroine, a rambunctious plot, a nasty villain, and the notion that being smart is cool, and that working together across all sorts of barriers is even cooler, and you have this rollicking roller coaster of a book. You won't stop turning the pages!"—Gary D. Schmidt, author of Newbery Honor-winning The Wednesday Wars and National Book Award Finalist Okay for Now

"A really enjoyable read--Max is a wonderful character who mixes her adventures with problem solving and science. I would have devoured this book when I was younger!"—Libby Jackson, author of Galaxy Girls: 50 Amazing Stories of Women in Space